Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

