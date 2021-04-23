Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 2,350,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

