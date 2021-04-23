Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.02. 781,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,468. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.64. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800002 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.