International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

ETN stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

