International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

