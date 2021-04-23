International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $187.43 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

