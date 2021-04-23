International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 184.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

