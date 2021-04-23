International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

