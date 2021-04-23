Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 6,062 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 163,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 131,325 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $95.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.