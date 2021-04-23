Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.54. 24,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

