Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 6,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,448. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

