Intersect Capital LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.81. 10,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,618. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $172.15 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

