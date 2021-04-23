Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,795 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

