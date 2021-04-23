Intersect Capital LLC Sells 299 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $330.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,438 shares of company stock valued at $140,362,247. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

