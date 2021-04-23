Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.33 ($2.74).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.