InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 3,250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. 19,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,281.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

