InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.91 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.01 on Friday, reaching $605.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

