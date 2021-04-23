InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $181.62. 4,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

