Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.44 on Thursday, reaching $413.22. 11,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,910. Intuit has a 52 week low of $256.58 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average of $372.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

