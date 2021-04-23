Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $840.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $859.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $747.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.18. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

