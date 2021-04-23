Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

PEY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

