Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.95. 1,595,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.