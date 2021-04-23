Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.94. 1,034,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average is $314.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

