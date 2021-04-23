Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $224.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

