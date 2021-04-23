Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 728% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,071 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $13,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.