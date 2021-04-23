Investors Purchase High Volume of SS&C Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,234% compared to the average volume of 266 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

SSNC stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

