Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CSR stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $939.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

