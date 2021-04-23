ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of IO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. 20,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

