Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPSEY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ipsen stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 3,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

