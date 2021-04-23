iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $115.00.

4/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/8/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/1/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/26/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get iRhythm Technologies Inc alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 107.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.