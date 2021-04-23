iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 327,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

