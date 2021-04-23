iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 2.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,010 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

