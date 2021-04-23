iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 15.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,339,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.49. 10,601,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

