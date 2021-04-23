iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Shares of JKF stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

