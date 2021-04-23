iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,740 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $425.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.20. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $220.57 and a 52 week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

