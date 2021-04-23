iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $145.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

