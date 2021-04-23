iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. 117,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.