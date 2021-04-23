iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.61 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

