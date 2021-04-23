Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $6.10 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
