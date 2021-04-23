IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $239.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

