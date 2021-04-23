Ixcoin Price Up 152.8% Over Last Week (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 152.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,186,566 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

