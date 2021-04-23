J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $185.00 at Argus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.