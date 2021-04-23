J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $185.00 at Argus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.
In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.