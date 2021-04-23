J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 35,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

