Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.46. 24,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,919. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

