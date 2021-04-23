Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $156.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

J opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

