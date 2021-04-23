Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

