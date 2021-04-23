Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

