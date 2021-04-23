Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

