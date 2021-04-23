Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SYNH stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.