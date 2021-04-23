Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

PSA opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

